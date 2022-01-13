Raymond James & Associates Invests $2.73 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 467.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.