Raymond James & Associates Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEAD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

