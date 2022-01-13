Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $433.53 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $433.53 million and $50.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00012548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,911,786 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

