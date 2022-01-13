RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Upgraded to Neutral by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $974.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $982.26. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

