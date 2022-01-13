Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.66. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,273. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 138,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

