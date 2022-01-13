Ran Bareket Sells 10,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $9,213.12.

LASR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

