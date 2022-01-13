Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 593,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

