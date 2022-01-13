Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 229,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.5% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $151,709,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.