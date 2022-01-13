Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 166,281 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,281 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $52,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

