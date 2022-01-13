Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $30,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $288.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.11 and a 200-day moving average of $283.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $201.56 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.