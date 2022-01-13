Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 41,151 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

NYSE V opened at $219.67 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $422.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

