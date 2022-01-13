Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $96.86 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 861.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,506 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,769 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 0.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Xilinx worth $96,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,052 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,308 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.