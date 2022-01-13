Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $27.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,273 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,054,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

