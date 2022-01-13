Radius Global Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average daily volume of 625 call options.

NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 736,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,735. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584 in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $27,415,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

