RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

RDCM opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in RADCOM by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in RADCOM by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

