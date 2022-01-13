RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

