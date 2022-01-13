RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.
NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
