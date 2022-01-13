R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,465 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $32,511,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $23,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 255.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 1,010,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

