Quilter’s (QLT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 154.50 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.30). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 40.20.

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($38,007.33).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

