Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.98 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.33 EPS.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

