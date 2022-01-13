Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Cap of $13.33 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $44,553.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,757.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.32 or 0.07656535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00315533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00884236 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00071577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.35 or 0.00494432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00256247 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,725,112 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.