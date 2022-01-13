Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $37.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $175.19 or 0.00396118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008415 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.41 or 0.01260379 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

