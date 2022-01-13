Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

