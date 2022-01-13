Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $349.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

