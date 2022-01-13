Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMF. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.