Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Reduced by Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNW. CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

RNW opened at C$17.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

