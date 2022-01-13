Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

