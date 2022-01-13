Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

