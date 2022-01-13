PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $150.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.