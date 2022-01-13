PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

