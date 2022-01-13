ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.86

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 743957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

