ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.86

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 743957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

