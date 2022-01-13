Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progenity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $56,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.