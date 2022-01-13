Priscilla Hung Sells 594 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32.

On Friday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

