Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $621.96 and a 200 day moving average of $591.40. The company has a market cap of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

