Principal Street Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average is $257.08. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

