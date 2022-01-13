Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

PAG traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

