Principal Street Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 71,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

