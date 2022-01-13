Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure makes up about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.