Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 557,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.05. 71,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $382.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

