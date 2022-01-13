Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 652 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 63,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

