Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in December

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GENY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.51. 43,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,121. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.496 per share. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000.

