Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $45,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $197.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

