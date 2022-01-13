Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 519 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,950.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,745.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,004.59.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.