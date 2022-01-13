Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $40,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.64.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $231.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

