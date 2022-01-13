Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Watts Water Technologies worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.