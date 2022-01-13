Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Power Integrations worth $41,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

