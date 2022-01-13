Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 36,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $111.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

