Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 122,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,951. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

