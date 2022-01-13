Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $126.01.

