Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.58 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.04. 1,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,360. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.