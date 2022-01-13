Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.